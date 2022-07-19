Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Down 24.1% in June

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 987,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,795. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 928.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 178,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 161,590 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 166,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 724.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 329,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 289,978 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

