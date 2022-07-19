Solana Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.59 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $46.07 or 0.00196744 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $15.92 billion and $2.59 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,403.08 or 0.99935789 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007490 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003983 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Solana Coin Profile
Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 345,608,292 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
