Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Down 25.5% in June

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SLDB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 3,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,514. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 937,667 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 582.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 168,759 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

