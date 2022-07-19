Solrise Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $436,571.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00343227 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019135 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.
Solrise Finance Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,558,151 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Buying and Selling Solrise Finance
Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.