Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of SAH opened at $38.00 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56,189 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

