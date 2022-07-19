Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 7.3%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 77,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,094,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
SRNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
