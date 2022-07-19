Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Lowered to $51.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Southern Copper stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

