Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 80,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,153,686.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 7,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Further Reading

