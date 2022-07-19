Sovryn Hits Market Cap of $14.50 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $208,216.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sovryn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.80 or 0.05853600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,288,332 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

