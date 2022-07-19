SpaceChain (SPC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,620.00

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $1,620.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Electra (ECA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,329,842 coins and its circulating supply is 307,253,359 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
