Spaceswap SHAKE 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,348.00 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market capitalization of $121,867.51 and $14,348.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $160.56 or 0.00680983 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00388314 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
About Spaceswap SHAKE
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading
