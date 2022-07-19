SparkPoint (SRK) 1-Day Volume Hits $381,101.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $381,101.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,285.79 or 1.00135356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,668,799,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

