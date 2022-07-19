SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

