Spores Network (SPO) Market Cap Tops $503,317.83

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $503,317.83 and approximately $98,729.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00359488 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.
About Spores Network
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
