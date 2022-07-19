Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Down 24.3% in June

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,992. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $392,605 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

