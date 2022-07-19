Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.73.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Sprout Social stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 1.31. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $341,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,407 shares of company stock worth $6,524,867 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
