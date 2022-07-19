SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,100 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Klavs F. Jensen acquired 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,427.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SQZ Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.7 %

SQZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. 24,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

See Also

