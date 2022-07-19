Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $106.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $207.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

