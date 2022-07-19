Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBLK. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

