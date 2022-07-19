StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.95. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.