Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 56.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $252,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

