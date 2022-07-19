Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,713 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFA stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

