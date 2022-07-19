Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

