Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

ESGU stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

