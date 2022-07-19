Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

