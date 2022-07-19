Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $56.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $56,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.24.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

