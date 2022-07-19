Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.