Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 272,709 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 240.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,709 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of APA worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

