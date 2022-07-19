Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $721.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $709.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $862.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

