Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

