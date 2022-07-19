StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
