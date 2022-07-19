StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Further Reading
