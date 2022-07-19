StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.74. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. On average, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

