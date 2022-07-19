StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.72%.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $188,205.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $76,918.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.