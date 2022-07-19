StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 186,911 shares of company stock valued at $73,686 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 11.3% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 310,625 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

