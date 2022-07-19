StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inphi Stock Performance
Shares of IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.27.
