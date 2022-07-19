StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $59.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

