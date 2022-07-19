StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.66.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

