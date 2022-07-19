StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

SIEB opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.31. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

