StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. Summer Infant has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
