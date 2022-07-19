StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Summer Infant Stock Performance

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. Summer Infant has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

