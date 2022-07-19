StockNews.com Downgrades Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to Sell

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. 462,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $759.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.96. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

