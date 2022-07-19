StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGLE. HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

AGLE stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

