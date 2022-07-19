StockNews.com Lowers Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Hold

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

FMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 2.2 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 484,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.94 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.