StockNews.com Upgrades SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Hold

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

SLR Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 224,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SLR Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 74,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

