StockNews.com Upgrades SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

SLR Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 224,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SLR Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 74,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

