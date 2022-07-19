Stratos Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 37% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratos has traded 74.5% higher against the dollar. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00391899 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.

Stratos Coin Trading

