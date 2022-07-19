Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.0197

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $911,360.09 and $3,426.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00634504 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,031,451 coins and its circulating supply is 46,331,451 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.