Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.50

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.50 and last traded at C$57.24, with a volume of 450449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.79.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$60.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.95. The company has a market cap of C$33.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6899994 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

