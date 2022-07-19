Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88. 5,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,436,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

