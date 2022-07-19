SuperFarm Trading Up 24.7% This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $60.22 million and $11.54 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002493 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.