Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $521.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

